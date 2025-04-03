Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire pub has closed to customers after the team running the venue left this week – with the search for a new landlord to run the “traditional” inn now underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Angel at Holmesfield has closed its doors, with the team at the helm of the pub announcing that they had left the venue this week.

A spokesperson for Stonegate confirmed that The Angel was currently closed temporarily while the search for new publican to run the venue continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Angel, located on Main Road in Holmesfield, was described by Stonegate as a “traditional pub” with a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” – with the company adding that it had the “potential to become a hub for the local community.”

The Angel is closed temporarily while Stonegate searches for a new landlord.

Stonegate added that the venue has an “established reputation for offering a full-gluten free menu” – which it said presented a “unique advantage” for potential new landlords.

The accommodation for the tenants includes three bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a living room and a private bathroom.

For more information, you can view the full listing on Stonegate’s website here.