“Traditional” Derbyshire pub closes its doors after landlords depart – with search underway for new team to run “warm and welcoming” venue

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Derbyshire pub has closed to customers after the team running the venue left this week – with the search for a new landlord to run the “traditional” inn now underway.

The Angel at Holmesfield has closed its doors, with the team at the helm of the pub announcing that they had left the venue this week.

A spokesperson for Stonegate confirmed that The Angel was currently closed temporarily while the search for new publican to run the venue continued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Angel, located on Main Road in Holmesfield, was described by Stonegate as a “traditional pub” with a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” – with the company adding that it had the “potential to become a hub for the local community.”

The Angel is closed temporarily while Stonegate searches for a new landlord.The Angel is closed temporarily while Stonegate searches for a new landlord.
The Angel is closed temporarily while Stonegate searches for a new landlord.

Stonegate added that the venue has an “established reputation for offering a full-gluten free menu” – which it said presented a “unique advantage” for potential new landlords.

The accommodation for the tenants includes three bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a living room and a private bathroom.

For more information, you can view the full listing on Stonegate’s website here.

Related topics:StonegateDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice