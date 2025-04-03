“Traditional” Derbyshire pub closes its doors after landlords depart – with search underway for new team to run “warm and welcoming” venue
The Angel at Holmesfield has closed its doors, with the team at the helm of the pub announcing that they had left the venue this week.
A spokesperson for Stonegate confirmed that The Angel was currently closed temporarily while the search for new publican to run the venue continued.
The Angel, located on Main Road in Holmesfield, was described by Stonegate as a “traditional pub” with a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” – with the company adding that it had the “potential to become a hub for the local community.”
Stonegate added that the venue has an “established reputation for offering a full-gluten free menu” – which it said presented a “unique advantage” for potential new landlords.
The accommodation for the tenants includes three bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a living room and a private bathroom.
