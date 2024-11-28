This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Latest booze best offers and deals on gin, rum and new Christmas cocktail drinks

A Christmas countdown of offers for gin and whisky is helping shoppers save this festive season. Here’s a round-up of some of the best bargains and exciting options from cocktails to aperitifs to make parties stand out from the crowd.

We have picked out some of the most exciting festive drinks for Christmas 2024. It even includes pre-made cocktails loved by Made in Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Laing.

There’s also deals on Baileys and its alternatives that you can read more on here after we put Baileys to the test against supermarket alternatives.

Amazon deal on Baileys’ and its alternative

Amazon is offering the lowest price on Baileys that we could find with a half price offer of £8 here, instead of £16.59.

A rival to Baileys is this creamy drink from famous chocolate brand Mozart. Amazon is offering shoppers 27% off, taking the price down from £19 to £13.80 here for the Belgian Chocolate cream liqueur flavour.

Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur | Amazon

Mozart is using its experience to appeal to chocoholics by launching a range of flavours including Chocolate Cream, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Coffee. Amazon also has a special trio miniature pack that makes a perfect taster to newcomers.

Candy Cane Cherry Vodka deal

Candy Cane Cherry Vodka Liquer has to be the most festive looking of all the booze this year in an eye-catching red and white striped bottle with pretty bow. It’s a sweet cocktail of fun that screams Christmas from Gravity Drinks.

Candy Cane Cherry Vodka | The Bottle Club

Deals on this include £16 from Very here instead of £20, while the Bottle Club is selling the 70cl bottle of Candy Cane Cherry Vodka at a big discount for £15.49 here.

Amazon Exclusive cocktail deal

Amazon is offering 39% off a Tails Cocktails Cocktail Shaker Set including Passion Fruit and Espresso Martini cocktails for Black Friday. It’s usually £30 but now £18.20 here.

It includes a pretty metal shaker so makes a great gift too. The cocktails are made with premium ingredients including 42BELOW Pure Vodka from New Zealand.

Tails Cocktails set is exclusive to Amazon | Amazon

Italicus offer on premium Italy spritz drink

Italicus is an Italian Aperitif to mix as a spritz. Called the ‘drink of kings’ in Italy, there’s a pre-Christmas deal slashing it’s regular price of £31.50 down to £25 on Amazon here.

You’ll also find a deal for this sophisticated drink, which you can combine with Prosecco or Champagne, in Waitrose for £26.50 here.

Amazon

An alternative Italian aperitif to try is the red rosso version that’s sweeter and again ideal as a spritz. The Savoia Americano Rosso is an award-winning leading name for something special at Christmas and £21.99 on Amazon here.

The Savoia is a similar price at Master of Malt at £21.94 and cheaper than other store rivals.

Christmas Globe Gin Liqueur in light-up bottle

This is more than just a drink with it’s gorgeously intricate picture bottle of shops in the snow that also lights up. It tastes of Christmas too with a spiced orange and cranberry gin flavour.

Christmas Globe gin by Gravity Drinks looks and tastes of Christmas | Gravity Drinks

Deal on MOTH cocktails that Jamie Laing loves

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is a big fan of MOTH cocktails, so much so that they sell a pack of his favourites from £26 here.

There’s everything from pina colada to negronis perfectly mixed for family and friends to choose their own. There’s also gift packs including a Martini Glass Pack with cans of Expresso Martini and Margaritas for £29 here.

MOTH cocktails and fan Jamie Laing inset from Made In Chelsea | MOTH

Craft Beer Tasting Pack at John Lewis

Double Barrelled has created a Craft Beer Tasting Pack with four offerings from its Reading brewery for £20. It suits all tastes as includes the Parka pale ale, Rivers session IPA, Whippet American porter and Ding keller lager.

John Lewis is stocking the gift pack for £20 that has attractive cans of beer from this brewery that makes small batches. It makes it ideal for presents for the beer lover in your life.

Double Barrelled Craft Beer Tasting Pack is being sold at John Lewis | Double Barrelled

M&S Orange Wine deal

Marks and Spencer has an exclusive deal for this orange wine from Georgia for £10 a bottle.

The Tbilvino Qvevris has notes of quince, pear and spice and is a fruity festive rare amber wine. Something sweeter for those that find white wine often too dry.

The making of it is fascinating as white Rkatsiteli grapes are turned into wine using an ancient Georgian vinification method involving a traditional amphora. M&S is selling it in-stores or online through Ocado for £10 here.

M&S

Save on California wines at Sainsbury’s

Bread and Butter wine from California’s Napa Valley are being sold in Sainsbury’s but savvy shoppers can use their Nectar cards to get £2 off a bottle or save 25% when buying six bottles or more.

The distinctive smooth Bread and Butter Pinot Noir red wine is deliciously warming in the Winter and is at Sainsbury’s for £15.50 or discounted to £13.50 with a nectar card here.

It’s the same price and savings for the Bread and Butter Chardonnay, a rich white wine with hints of vanilla and oak. There’s more vanilla tones in the red Bread and Butter wine Cabernet Sauvignon at £15.50 a bottle or a 25% discount when bought among six or more bottles.

Bread and Butter wines at Sainsbury's | Sainsbury's

Rock Rose Amazon Black Friday offer

Rock Rose premium Scottich gin is among the big Black Friday booze discounts on Amazon. The regular Rock Rose Scottish botanicals has been slashed from £36 to £33 here.

If you fancy something more wintry for a party, Rock Rose also does a bottle of Winter Spiced Negroni made with its gin, campari and vermouth that is available ahead of Christmas.