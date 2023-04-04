News you can trust since 1855
Top 10 places to grab a delicious pizza around Chesterfield - according to Google Reviews

Here is a list of the best places around to grab a scrummy slice of one of Italy’s greatest exports.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

Whether you’re a Margherita lover, or prefer the taste of a Hawaiian, from your spicy Tandoori, to your Veggie Supreme’s – who isn’t a fan of a good pizza? These versatile disks of dough and their infinite toppings are enjoyed by just about everyone. This list shows some of the top restaurants and takeaways serving up this beloved dish to the people of Chesterfield, according to customers’ Google review ratings..

Scoring a 4.1/5 from 574 reviews on Google Review, Nonna's receives praise for their "tasty food", and "friendly and knowledgeable staff."

1. Nonna's, Chatsworth Road

Scoring a 4.1/5 from 574 reviews on Google Review, Nonna's receives praise for their "tasty food", and "friendly and knowledgeable staff." Photo: Google

The 3 Bro's takeaway scores 4.3/5 from 73 reviews on Google Review. One customer said: "the pizza was incredible and at a fantastic price".

2. The 3 Bro's, Chatsworth Road

The 3 Bro's takeaway scores 4.3/5 from 73 reviews on Google Review. One customer said: "the pizza was incredible and at a fantastic price". Photo: Google

Giorgio's is Rated 4.5/5 from 536 reviews on Google Review. With its pizzas made in a wood-burning oven, there's no wonder one reviewer called it, "one of the best Italians in town."

3. Giorgio's Italian, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor

Giorgio's is Rated 4.5/5 from 536 reviews on Google Review. With its pizzas made in a wood-burning oven, there's no wonder one reviewer called it, "one of the best Italians in town." Photo: Google

Offering dine-in, takeaway, and delivery, Blaze Bar and Grill scores 4.5/5 from 195 reviews on Google Review. One customer said "So delicious, felt like a really authentic Italian experience".

4. Blaze Bar and Grill, Stephenson Place

Offering dine-in, takeaway, and delivery, Blaze Bar and Grill scores 4.5/5 from 195 reviews on Google Review. One customer said "So delicious, felt like a really authentic Italian experience". Photo: Google

