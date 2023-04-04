Top 10 places to grab a delicious pizza around Chesterfield - according to Google Reviews

Here is a list of the best places around to grab a scrummy slice of one of Italy’s greatest exports.
Whether you’re a Margherita lover, or prefer the taste of a Hawaiian, from your spicy Tandoori, to your Veggie Supreme’s – who isn’t a fan of a good pizza? These versatile disks of dough and their infinite toppings are enjoyed by just about everyone. This list shows some of the top restaurants and takeaways serving up this beloved dish to the people of Chesterfield, according to customers’ Google review ratings..
1. Nonna's, Chatsworth Road
Scoring a 4.1/5 from 574 reviews on Google Review, Nonna's receives praise for their "tasty food", and "friendly and knowledgeable staff." Photo: Google
2. The 3 Bro's, Chatsworth Road
The 3 Bro's takeaway scores 4.3/5 from 73 reviews on Google Review. One customer said: "the pizza was incredible and at a fantastic price". Photo: Google
3. Giorgio's Italian, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor
Giorgio's is Rated 4.5/5 from 536 reviews on Google Review. With its pizzas made in a wood-burning oven, there's no wonder one reviewer called it, "one of the best Italians in town." Photo: Google
4. Blaze Bar and Grill, Stephenson Place
Offering dine-in, takeaway, and delivery, Blaze Bar and Grill scores 4.5/5 from 195 reviews on Google Review. One customer said "So delicious, felt like a really authentic Italian experience". Photo: Google