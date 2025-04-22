Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has announced two exciting new menu items

The items are a twist on both savoury and sweet menu items

The launch is part of a celebration of kindness from Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons UK has announced two brand-new and unique menu items, which blend both sweet and savoury flavours together.

Previously announced at the beginning of April, Tim Hortons confirmed that the exciting new menu items are actually 100% real and will be available to purchase from its restaurants for a limited time.

The two brand-new food items are theOld Fashioned Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich and the Cheesy Loaded Timbits.

The beloved Canadian chain has put a twist on two of its iconic menu staples in time for spring.

The Old Fashioned Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich is a twist on the Old Fashioned Glazed Donut which now will include crispy, golden chicken inside. A meatless version of the sandwich will also be available for purchase, named the Old Fashioned Glazed Donut Meatless Chicken Sandwich.

The Cheesy Loaded Timbits are bite-sized treats which are made with a gooey cheese topping.

The launch is part of a celebration of kindness from Tim Hortons UK, and the chain has said that only customers who show kindness and politeness to staff will be rewarded with access to the limited edition items.

Louise Buet, Head of Marketing at Tim Hortons UK says “To launch our new menu we wanted to celebrate our famous Canadian kindness, so we’re only making it available to those who share the same values. Whilst you need to be nice in order to get your hands on the latest items, some of them are a little bit naughty.

“Our Timbits® (iconic donut bites) have had a savoury spin, and the Old Fashioned Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich is an unexpected treat that delivers the perfect balance of savoury and sweet. If you want to try the new arrivals then you need to be on your best behaviour!”

The new menu additions are now available to purchase at over 70 Tim Hortons restaurants across the UK.

