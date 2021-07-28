Tickled Trout recipe: watch chef Chris Mapp show how to cook poached chicken in white wine sauce

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 skinless chicken breasts

1 banana shallot

Chris Mapp owner of the Tickled Trout Barlow. Chris demonstrates how to cook poached chicken with Jersey potatoes-seasonal greens with a white wine sauce.

50ml white wine

100ml chicken stock

100ml double cream

1 clove garlic,

The finished dish

1 bunch thyme

Tarragon

1 lemon for zesting

Jersey royals,

Seasonal greens

Method: Lay out a large piece of cling film, onto which you drizzle olive oil and add salt, pepper, thyme, grated garlic, lemon zest and sprinkle of tarragon (be careful, this herb is quite powerful) .

Lay the chicken on top and roll tightly in the cling film to make a sausage. Roll once more.

Place this ‘sausage’ into hot water, around 75-80 degrees, so just below boiling, for about eight minutes.

Meanwhile, for the sauce, dice the shallot and crush a clove of garlic. Sweat these down, along with a pinch of salt, oil, thyme and a touch of butter in a pan.

Just before the shallots start to colour, add the white wine and reduce until almost gone. Add chicken stock, reduce by half then add cream and reduce by half again,.

If you like, you can add fresh herbs like chopped parsely and chives.

At the same time, put your new potatoes in a pan of cold salted water (it should taste like sea water and cookmfor about 10 minutes, until a knife can pierce with little resistance. Take off the heat but leave to residually cook and keep warm.

When ready drain put back in the pan with a knob of butter and pinch of salt.

After its 8 minutes, take chicken out of pan and open the cling film. In a frying pan add oil and butter. When the butter foams, add the chicken. Keep basting and turning until firm to the touch. Take out of pan, allow to rest.