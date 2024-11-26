Thousands of mince pies to be made this Christmas with two new Birds Bakery recipes

With Christmas just around the corner, Birds Bakery is getting a head start on festive cheer by adding two delicious new mince pies to its popular holiday range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrying on the tradition of aiming to bake over 350,000 of its classic mince pies, Birds is inviting local customers to savour the season with fresh twists on a beloved classic.

For many, mince pies are a staple across UK households over the festive period, even believed to bring good luck if enjoyed on each of the twelve days of Christmas. Alongside its classic mince pie recipe, Birds Bakery, known for its heritage and quality, will introduce two new flavours that add modern flair to the time-honoured treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the crumble tart, one of bakery’s most popular products, the crumble mince pie is available to buy in all Birds’ stores and features a rich filling of bespoke fruits and spices topped with a delectable crumbly lid, blending nostalgia with a touch of indulgence.

Birds Bakery mince pies

Starting on December 3rd, the bakery will also unveil its new almond mince pie, a new take on the classic recipe that’s sprinkled with flaked almonds for added texture and flavour.

Commenting on the range and the success of this year, Jamie Bird, Director of Strategy at Birds Bakery, said:

“Christmas really brings out the magic in our bakery, and we’re thrilled to share these new flavours with our customers. It’s been an incredible year for us - from a rebrand and opening new stores to new products that keep Birds’ legacy alive. Our classic mince pies, made from the same family recipe since 1919, will always be at the heart of our festive range, but we’re delighted to add these new, modern twists for everyone to enjoy. Customers can also get an insight into our heritage as our new mince pies will be presented in new Birds boxes which are emblazoned with our history as a family bakery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Bird, Chief Operating Officer at Birds Bakery, added:

“Adding new twists to our existing recipes, such as this year’s mince pies, is something we strive to do throughout the year and helps us continue welcoming new and loyal customers to our stores. Seeing Birds Bakery grow and evolve while staying true to our roots has been incredibly rewarding and is something that inspires us to develop these ranges.”

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the East Midlands. If you want a Birds treat in the warmth of your own home, many products can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using the Birds By Post service.