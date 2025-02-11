This retro gallery offers a glimpse back at 28 of the best pubs and clubs for a night out in Chesterfield – along with popular venues of today

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:13 BST
These retro photos look back at some of the best places for a night out in Chesterfield – along with pictures of today’s most popular venues.

We asked our readers to name their favourite places for a night out in Chesterfield – including venues from the past and present.

These are 28 of the most popular suggestions, including a range of nightclubs that have sadly closed their doors – along with the pubs and clubs that make up Chesterfield’s nightlife scene today.

A photo gallery of these venues, including some remarkable retro pictures, can be found below.

These are the best places for a night out in Chesterfield, both past and present - according to our readers.

1. Best places for a night out

These are the best places for a night out in Chesterfield, both past and present - according to our readers. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Kay Savage said: “The Aquarius. Best place for a fabulous night out. There were always some famous entertainers on such as Three Degrees, Duncan Norvelle, Showadywady, Black Lace, plus much more. You could grab a basket meal whilst watching the show, then go into the club next door after the show for a boogie until 2.00am.”

2. Aquarius

Kay Savage said: “The Aquarius. Best place for a fabulous night out. There were always some famous entertainers on such as Three Degrees, Duncan Norvelle, Showadywady, Black Lace, plus much more. You could grab a basket meal whilst watching the show, then go into the club next door after the show for a boogie until 2.00am.” Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

Kev Arnold said his best-loved spot from the past was the Hare and Greyhound - with The Rutland and Real Time his current favourites.

3. Hare and Greyhound, The Rutland and Real Time

Kev Arnold said his best-loved spot from the past was the Hare and Greyhound - with The Rutland and Real Time his current favourites. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Helen Kay said: “Pig & Pump, Sorbo Lounge. Back in the day there were so many places, Chesterfield was just alive. Brampton is still excellent for a night out, starting at Junction and working up to top.”

4. Junction, Pig & Pump, Sorbo Lounge

Helen Kay said: “Pig & Pump, Sorbo Lounge. Back in the day there were so many places, Chesterfield was just alive. Brampton is still excellent for a night out, starting at Junction and working up to top.” Photo: Brian Eyre

