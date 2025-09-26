New to the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets, and joint agents Savills, are three exceptional freehold hospitality businesses on behalf of Peak Venues – including two pubs and a cafe in the Peak District.

These well-established sites represent a rare opportunity to acquire high performing, fully operational food-and-beverage businesses located in one of the UK’s most visited national parks.

Founded in 2006, Peak Venues has built a strong reputation for its unique property portfolio of over 100 venues, specialising in large group accommodation, farmhouses, holiday cottages, wedding venues and characterful converted pubs – as well as luxury apartments.

The company is now sharpening its focus exclusively on its accommodation and property management business. As a result, three of its food and beverage-led properties are now available for purchase.

The portfolio comprises of:

The Royal Oak, Hurdlow – Guide price £1,500,000 (Freehold)

One of the Peak District’s busiest pubs, set on a 2.2-acre site with extensive indoor and outdoor dining, staff accommodation, a bunk barn, seasonal campsite and ample parking.

The Yondermann Café – Guide price £600,000 (Freehold)

A well-known roadside café trading for over 60 years, positioned on a busy A-road and known as a favourite stop for locals, walkers and cyclists alike.

The Bull I’th Thorn – Guide price £1,000,000 (Freehold)

A destination pub with letting rooms, a campsite, managers’ accommodation and exciting development potential, located on a prominent main road that runs through the heart of the Peak District.

Each property is available individually or as a portfolio, offering flexibility for a wide range of buyers.

Justin Heslop, Director of Peak Venues, said: “After 40 years in the industry, including two decades operating food and beverage venues in the Peak District, this is the right time for us to step back from the hospitality trade and refocus on Peak Venues.

“The Royal Oak, the Yondermann and the Bull I’th Thorn are all performing strongly and at the top of their game with a strong team in place. The businesses are perfectly positioned for the next operator to take them forward, while we concentrate on expanding our property agency and accommodation portfolio.”

Tim Martin, Divisional Director at Fleurets North West, added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire one or more highly successful hospitality businesses in the heart of the Peak District. Each site is available individually, offering flexibility for both independent operators and investors looking to expand their portfolio.”

The Royal Oak at Hurdlow is one of the Peak District businesses to have been placed up for sale.

The Bull I'th Thorn has been placed up for sale with a guide price of £1,000,000.