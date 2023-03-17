This is EVERY takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Chesterfield with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating since 2022
A raft of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops in Chesterfield have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT
The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
