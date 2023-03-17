News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
A raft of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops in Chesterfield have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.
A raft of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops in Chesterfield have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.
A raft of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops in Chesterfield have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

This is EVERY takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Chesterfield with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating since 2022

A raft of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops in Chesterfield have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Deniros on Mansfield Road scored full marks when inspected in June 2022. They sell a range of pizzas, charcoal kebabs, burgers and chicken.

1. Deniros

Deniros on Mansfield Road scored full marks when inspected in June 2022. They sell a range of pizzas, charcoal kebabs, burgers and chicken. Photo: google

Photo Sales
X

2. Fat Pig BBQ

X Photo: GOOGLE

Photo Sales
Hong Hei on, Chatsworth Road scored a 5 star rating in August 2022.

3. hong hei.jpg

Hong Hei on, Chatsworth Road scored a 5 star rating in August 2022. Photo: Hong Hei

Photo Sales
Just Joys at A Cottam And Co, Carrwood Road, was inspected in November 2022 and given 5 stars.

4. Just Joys

Just Joys at A Cottam And Co, Carrwood Road, was inspected in November 2022 and given 5 stars. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
ChesterfieldFood Standards Agency