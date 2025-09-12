We asked our readers to name their favourite places for a night out in Chesterfield – including venues from the past and present.
These are 28 of the most popular suggestions, including a range of nightclubs that have sadly closed their doors – along with the pubs and clubs that make up Chesterfield’s nightlife scene today.
A photo gallery of these venues, including some remarkable retro pictures, can be found below.
1. Best places for a night out
These pubs and venues are among the best places for a night out in Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Aquarius
Kay Savage said: “The Aquarius. Best place for a fabulous night out. There were always some famous entertainers on such as Three Degrees, Duncan Norvelle, Showadywady, Black Lace, plus much more. You could grab a basket meal whilst watching the show, then go into the club next door after the show for a boogie until 2.00am.” Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library
3. Hare and Greyhound, The Rutland and Real Time
Kev Arnold said his best-loved spot from the past was the Hare and Greyhound - with The Rutland and Real Time his current favourites. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
4. Painted Wagon
Jacquie Adlington said: “The Painted Wagon. This place had an atmosphere everyone loved and brilliant music on a Saturday dinner time.” Photo: Sheffield newspapers