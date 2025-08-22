These pubs have been named as the best in Chesterfield by beer experts – making them perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 08:35 BST
These Chesterfield pubs have been ranked as the best across the town by the experts from CAMRA – making them perfect places to visit for a pint over the bank holiday weekend.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with information on each venue being collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers.

Most Chesterfield residents will agree that the town is home to plenty of great pubs – and a number of popular local venues are featured in the latest edition of the guide

A list of pubs across Chesterfield included in the Good Beer Guide can be found below. This is not an exhaustive list of Derbyshire pubs included in the guide, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order. Will you be making plans to visit any of these pubs over the bank holiday weekend?

1. Best pubs in Chesterfield

These pubs have all been ranked highly by CAMRA - and are ideal places to visit for a pint in Chesterfield over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

This venue was described by CAMRA as a “welcoming pub”, with a selection of up to 10 cask ales.

2. Pig & Pump, St Mary’s Gate

This venue was described by CAMRA as a “welcoming pub”, with a selection of up to 10 cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers.

3. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

This “cosy” drinking establishment features in the guide - offering up to four changing real ales.

4. The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor

This “cosy” drinking establishment features in the guide - offering up to four changing real ales. Photo: Google

Related topics:ChesterfieldCAMRADerbyshire
