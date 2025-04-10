These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.
Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.
16 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the Easter weekend?
1. Historic pubs
These are some of the most historic pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield
This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue will be welcoming customers through its doors once again on Friday, April 18. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Old Black Swan, Crich
The Old Black Swan reopened in 2023 after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Rutland, Chesterfield
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre