These pubs are some of the oldest and most historic across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during on a day trip over Easter

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
These are 16 of the oldest pubs that are still welcoming customers across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the Easter weekend.

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

16 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the Easter weekend?

These are some of the most historic pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Historic pubs

These are some of the most historic pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue will be welcoming customers through its doors once again on Friday, April 18.

2. Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield

This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue will be welcoming customers through its doors once again on Friday, April 18. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Old Black Swan reopened in 2023 after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s.

3. Old Black Swan, Crich

The Old Black Swan reopened in 2023 after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor.

4. The Rutland, Chesterfield

The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice