The best Indian eateries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been ranked – with three being named as finalists for prestigious industry awards.

The finalists have been unveiled for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

Shipon Tandoori in Chesterfield and Miah’s Takeaway in Heanor were shortlisted for the Regional Takeaway of the Year – East Midlands, while Ripley’s Shapla Spice was named as a finalist in the Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Midlands category.

This year’s awards ceremony will be taking place on Monday, October 6 at the London Hilton Park Lane.

ARTA 2025 will welcome a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities. The ceremony will be hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and magician, Paul Martin. The finest Asian restaurants and takeaways from across the UK will come together in London in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region or nationally – and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK Asian restaurant industry award sector.

This year, more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward by diners and food enthusiasts, with a large share of entries submitted via ChefOnline; ARTA’s strategic partner and one of the country’s leading platforms linking customers to Asian dining establishments. With access to a nationwide customer base of over a million, ChefOnline played a key role in encouraging broad participation in the awards. The nomination process was further strengthened by robust social media engagement and supporting data, including Food Hygiene Ratings. Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact and culinary excellence deserves to be recognised.

“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on October 6.”