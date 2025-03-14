These chip shops and Indian restaurants are among the 23 best takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to recommendations from locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
These are some of the best takeaways to try this weekend across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as recommended by our readers.

There are plenty of great takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and we asked our readers to name which places are serving up the best food.

The full list of takeaways recommended by our readers can be found below – is there anywhere you think we missed?

These are some of the best takeaways in the area - according to Derbyshire Times readers.

1. Best takeaways

These are some of the best takeaways in the area - according to Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Fat Pig BBQ was recommended by a number of our readers.

2. Fat Pig BBQ, Saltergate, Chesterfield

Fat Pig BBQ was recommended by a number of our readers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Gulab was a popular choice among those who responded.

3. Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Gulab was a popular choice among those who responded. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Charlie’s Chippy was also suggested as an impressive takeaway option in Staveley.

4. Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley

Charlie’s Chippy was also suggested as an impressive takeaway option in Staveley. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice