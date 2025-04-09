These award-winning restaurants are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit on a day trip over Easter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
These restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the Easter weekend.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 31 award-winning eateries across the county that are perfect to visit over the Easter weekend – is there anywhere else that you think should be included in this list?

1. Best places to eat

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Darleys features in the Michelin Guide, where it is praised for its “eye-catching décor” and “appealing, creative dishes.”

4. Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey Mills, Derby

Darleys features in the Michelin Guide, where it is praised for its “eye-catching décor” and “appealing, creative dishes.” Photo: Google

