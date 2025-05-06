These are the most booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including country pubs and eateries recommended by Michelin Guide experts

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 15:11 BST
The most booked restaurants in Derbyshire have been revealed – including Peak District country inns and venues recommended by the experts from the Michelin Guide.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants over the coming weeks?

OpenTable has revealed the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Most booked places to eat

OpenTable has revealed the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire.

2. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire.

3. Chatsworth Kitchen, Peak Village, Rowsley

Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cavendish also features on this list.

4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish also features on this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice