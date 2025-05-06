Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants over the coming weeks?

1 . Most booked places to eat OpenTable has revealed the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Kitchen, Peak Village, Rowsley Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales