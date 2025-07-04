Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews – helping food lovers to discover great places to eat.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants over the summer months?
1. Best places to eat this summer
OpenTable has ranked these pubs and restaurants as the best places to eat this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock
Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,816 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.” Photo: Google
3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 950 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.” Photo: Google
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,177 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always excellent. Friendly staff and fabulous quality food.” Photo: Brian Eyre
