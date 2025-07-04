These are the best restaurants that you have to try when you visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – based on over 400,000 OpenTable reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:55 BST
These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District for those planning a trip this summer – based on OpenTable reviews.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews – helping food lovers to discover great places to eat.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the best overall eateries across Derbyshire and the Peak District– including restaurants in Matlock, Chesterfield and Ilkeston.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants over the summer months?

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,816 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.”

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 950 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.”

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,177 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always excellent. Friendly staff and fabulous quality food.”

