By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2025, 17:24 BST
These are some of the best local beers and breweries to try across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for anyone looking to mark International Beer Day.

International Beer Day is taking place today (Friday, August 1) – a celebration of beers, breweries and pubs.

To mark the occasion, we asked our readers to recommend some of the best local beers and breweries across Derbyshire – and the full list of their suggestions can be found below.

1. Best local beers and breweries

Kenny Holland said: “Boston Brewery - Ay Up Cocker.” Boston Brewery run the Batemans Mill at Old Tupton and George & Dragon at Holmesfield.

2. Boston Brewery

Kathryn Storey said: “Intrepid Navio and Eyam Quarantine. Of course, the Black Lurcher is something special at The Three Stags Heads in Wardlow Mires - if you know, you know.”

3. Range of local beers

Brampton Brewery is among the most popular local breweries, and they run a number of pubs from which you can sample their latest brews - including the Rose & Crown, Tramway Tavern, The Glassworks and The Lamb at Holymoorside.

4. Brampton Brewery

