International Beer Day is taking place today (Friday, August 1) – a celebration of beers, breweries and pubs.
To mark the occasion, we asked our readers to recommend some of the best local beers and breweries across Derbyshire – and the full list of their suggestions can be found below.
1. Best local beers and breweries
These are some of the best local beers and breweries across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Boston Brewery
Kenny Holland said: “Boston Brewery - Ay Up Cocker.” Boston Brewery run the Batemans Mill at Old Tupton and George & Dragon at Holmesfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Range of local beers
Kathryn Storey said: “Intrepid Navio and Eyam Quarantine. Of course, the Black Lurcher is something special at The Three Stags Heads in Wardlow Mires - if you know, you know.” Photo: Google
4. Brampton Brewery
Brampton Brewery is among the most popular local breweries, and they run a number of pubs from which you can sample their latest brews - including the Rose & Crown, Tramway Tavern, The Glassworks and The Lamb at Holymoorside. Photo: Brian Eyre
