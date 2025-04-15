These are 76 of the best pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over Easter – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Our readers have chosen 76 of their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the Easter weekend.

Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 76 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues over Easter?

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.”

2. The Glassworks, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.” Photo: Google

Karen Williamson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money.”

3. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield

Karen Williamson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money.” Photo: Google

Judy Basford said: “The Quiet Woman - great staff and great customers.”

4. Quiet Woman, Bolsover

Judy Basford said: “The Quiet Woman - great staff and great customers.” Photo: Brian Eyre

