If you’re searching for somewhere to visit for lunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further.

We asked our readers to pick their favourite places to stop for a midday meal across the county – meaning you can plan ahead knowing that these pubs, restaurants and cafes have been recommended by locals.

The full list can be found below, and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?

1 . Best summer lunch spots These are some of the best places to visit for lunch this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

2 . Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: "Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales."

3 . The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley Alison Mary Titterton recommended The Old Smithy at Beeley.