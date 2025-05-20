Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.
If you’re looking for something to do over the long weekend, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town.
1. Places to visit over the bank holiday weekend
These are some of the best places to visit in and around Chesterfield over the long weekend. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 417 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road
The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre