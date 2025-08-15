These are 61 of the best country pubs that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant country pubs – with great venues to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 61 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs, based on Google reviews – and should be at the top of your list of places to try if you’re visiting the county over the coming days and weeks.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,540 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."

The Scotsman's Pack Country Inn, Hathersage This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,093 Google reviews. One customer said: "This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere."