These are 61 of the best country pubs that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:28 BST
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a plethora of great country pubs – and we’ve chosen some of the best for you to visit this summer.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant country pubs – with great venues to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 61 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs, based on Google reviews – and should be at the top of your list of places to try if you’re visiting the county over the coming days and weeks.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best country pubs to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,540 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,540 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,093 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,093 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,196 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue praised for its “attentive staff” and “good beer.”

4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,196 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue praised for its “attentive staff” and “good beer.” Photo: Google

