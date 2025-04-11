These are 49 of the best places to visit for a Sunday roast over the Easter weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit over the Easter weekend.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over Easter?

These are some of the best places for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best places for a Sunday roast

These are some of the best places for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,374 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

2. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,374 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,478 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,478 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastDerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogleChesterfieldBritain
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice