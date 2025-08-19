National Potato Day takes place on Tuesday, August 19 – and there are few better ways to mark the occasion than by treating yourself to a chippy tea.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them today?

1 . Best chip shops in Derbyshire These are some of the best chip shops to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Matthew Bell said: “Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Happy's Chippy, South Street North, New Whittington Happy’s has a 4.9/5 rating based on 186 Google reviews - earning praise for their “amazing food.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales