These are 48 of the best chips shops that you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for National Potato Day

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:09 BST
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best to try on National Potato Day.

National Potato Day takes place on Tuesday, August 19 – and there are few better ways to mark the occasion than by treating yourself to a chippy tea.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them today?

1. Best chip shops in Derbyshire

These are some of the best chip shops to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Matthew Bell said: “Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Matthew Bell said: “Chesters in Chesterfield - you cannot get better.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Happy’s has a 4.9/5 rating based on 186 Google reviews - earning praise for their “amazing food.”

3. Happy's Chippy, South Street North, New Whittington

Happy’s has a 4.9/5 rating based on 186 Google reviews - earning praise for their “amazing food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.”

4. Charlies Chippy, Staveley

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.” Photo: Google

