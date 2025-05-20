These are 41 of the best places that you need to visit for breakfast this bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 11:43 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the bank holiday weekend – all of which are recommended by locals.

If you’re planning to head out for a day trip over the long weekend, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District?

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places this weekend?

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.”

1. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.”

2. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.”

3. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston

Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Becky Baggaley said: “Barrow Hill Roundhouse Cafe.”

4. Barrow Hill Roundhouse Cafe, Barrow Hill

Becky Baggaley said: “Barrow Hill Roundhouse Cafe.” Photo: Rachel Atkins

