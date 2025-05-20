If you’re planning to head out for a day trip over the long weekend, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District?
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places this weekend?
1. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw
Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston
Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Barrow Hill Roundhouse Cafe, Barrow Hill
Becky Baggaley said: “Barrow Hill Roundhouse Cafe.” Photo: Rachel Atkins