These are 39 of the best restaurants and pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – having been ranked among the UK’s best by Tripadvisor

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th May 2025, 16:24 BST
These 39 pubs, restaurants and cafes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have received Traveller’s Choice Awards from Tripadvisor – making them perfect places to visit for a great meal.

Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes across Derbyshire have claimed these prestigious awards.

A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – have any of your local favourites been featured?

These are some of the best-rated places to visit for food across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best pubs and restaurants

These are some of the best-rated places to visit for food across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat.

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list.

3. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The George is another venue to have been recommended by Tripadvisor.

4. The George, Castleton

The George is another venue to have been recommended by Tripadvisor. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice