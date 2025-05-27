Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.
If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes across Derbyshire have claimed these prestigious awards.
A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – have any of your local favourites been featured?
1. Best pubs and restaurants
These are some of the best-rated places to visit for food across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The George, Castleton
The George is another venue to have been recommended by Tripadvisor. Photo: Brian Eyre
