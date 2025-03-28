These are 32 of Chesterfield’s best pubs that are perfect to visit this weekend – according to Google reviews

The weekend is finally here, and if you’re looking to celebrate by enjoying a drink or two, these are some of the best-rated pubs across Chesterfield – according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – are there any other pubs you think should be featured here?
1. Chesterfield’s best pubs
These are some of the most popular pubs across the town. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton
The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
The Crown and Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 359 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.” Photo: Google
4. The Britannia, Old Hall Road, Brampton
The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 262 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.” Photo: Google
