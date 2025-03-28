These are 32 of Chesterfield’s best pubs that are perfect to visit this weekend – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:34 BST
If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a pint this weekend, these are some of the most popular pubs across Chesterfield.

The weekend is finally here, and if you’re looking to celebrate by enjoying a drink or two, these are some of the best-rated pubs across Chesterfield – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – are there any other pubs you think should be featured here?

These are some of the most popular pubs across the town.

1. Chesterfield’s best pubs

These are some of the most popular pubs across the town. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.”

2. The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton

The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Crown and Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 359 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.”

3. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

The Crown and Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 359 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.” Photo: Google

The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 262 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.”

4. The Britannia, Old Hall Road, Brampton

The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 262 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.” Photo: Google

