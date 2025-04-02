These are 31 places that you need to visit for food this weekend across Chesterfield - including some the town’s best pubs, restaurants and cafes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:33 BST
If you’re planning to head out for food this weekend, these are some of the best-rated places to eat across Chesterfield.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 31 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places this weekend?

These are the best places to visit for food across Chesterfield this weekend.

1. Best places to eat in Chesterfield

These are the best places to visit for food across Chesterfield this weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 404 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 404 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 713 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 713 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,402 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.”

4. Market Pub, Chesterfield

This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,402 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.” Photo: Google

