Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.
These are 31 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places this weekend?
1. Best places to eat in Chesterfield
These are the best places to visit for food across Chesterfield this weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 404 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 713 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google
4. Market Pub, Chesterfield
This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,402 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.” Photo: Google