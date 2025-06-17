There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit during the current spell of warm weather.
These 28 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.
1. Best places for a pint in the sun
These pubs offer some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District - making them perfect to visit on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park
The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,961 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google
3. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover
The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 914 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google
4. The Chequers Inn, Froggatt
The Chequers Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 573 Google reviews - and was praised for its “great beer garden.” Photo: Google