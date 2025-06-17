These are 28 of the best pubs with great beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on a sunny day

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST
If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a pint in the sun, look no further than these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which have great beer gardens.

There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit during the current spell of warm weather.

These 28 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1. Best places for a pint in the sun

The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,961 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

2. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park

The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,961 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 914 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.”

3. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 914 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google

The Chequers Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 573 Google reviews - and was praised for its “great beer garden.”

4. The Chequers Inn, Froggatt

The Chequers Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 573 Google reviews - and was praised for its “great beer garden.” Photo: Google

