These are 28 of the best places that you need to visit for brunch this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day trip this summer.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the summer, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are the best places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

1. Best places to visit for brunch

These are the best places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This cafe has a 4.7/5 rating based on 416 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.”

2. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

This cafe has a 4.7/5 rating based on 416 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 745 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Bottle & Thyme are currently operating from their sister venue Elder on Knifesmithgate after being hit by a leak.

3. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 745 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Bottle & Thyme are currently operating from their sister venue Elder on Knifesmithgate after being hit by a leak. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,094 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.”

4. Mad Hatter, Crown Square, Matlock

Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,094 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice