These are 28 of the best places that you need to visit for brunch this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

3 . Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 745 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Bottle & Thyme are currently operating from their sister venue Elder on Knifesmithgate after being hit by a leak. Photo: Brian Eyre