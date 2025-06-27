Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 25 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the weekend?

Best places for Indian food These are some of the best places to visit for Indian food this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 221 Google reviews - earning praise for their "delicious food" and "lovely service."

Gurkha Aroma, Welbeck Road, Bolsover Gurkha Aroma has a 4.3/5 rating based on 195 Google reviews - earning praise for their "tasty food and good service."

Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 325 Google reviews - impressing customers with their "tasty food."