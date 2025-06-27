These are 25 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston and more - based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for Indian food across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 25 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the weekend?

1. Best places for Indian food

1. Best places for Indian food

Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 221 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.”

2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover

Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 221 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Gurkha Aroma has a 4.3/5 rating based on 195 Google reviews - earning praise for their “tasty food and good service.”

3. Gurkha Aroma, Welbeck Road, Bolsover

Gurkha Aroma has a 4.3/5 rating based on 195 Google reviews - earning praise for their “tasty food and good service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 325 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.”

4. Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 325 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.” Photo: Google

