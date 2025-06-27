Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the weekend?
1. Best places for Indian food
These are some of the best places to visit for Indian food this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Station Road, Bolsover
Alleppey Kitchen has a 4.9/5 rating based on 221 Google reviews - earning praise for their “delicious food” and “lovely service.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Gurkha Aroma, Welbeck Road, Bolsover
Gurkha Aroma has a 4.3/5 rating based on 195 Google reviews - earning praise for their “tasty food and good service.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Gulab, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Gulab has a 4.6/5 rating based on 325 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “tasty food.” Photo: Google