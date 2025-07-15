If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District, and are searching for somewhere to enjoy a drink or meal, look no further than these pubs.

These 22 venues have either opened their doors for the first time, or welcomed customers once again after undergoing revamps, over the last 12 months.

The pubs listed below are perfect to visit this summer – will you be making plans to stop at any of these venues over the coming weeks?

Best pubs to visit this summer Why not visit these pubs if you're looking for somewhere new to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer?

Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Bolsover Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

The Bank, Chesterfield The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November.