These are 22 of the best pubs that have opened their doors across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year – perfect places to visit this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:34 BST
These newly opened and freshly revamped pubs are some of the best to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District, and are searching for somewhere to enjoy a drink or meal, look no further than these pubs.

These 22 venues have either opened their doors for the first time, or welcomed customers once again after undergoing revamps, over the last 12 months.

The pubs listed below are perfect to visit this summer – will you be making plans to stop at any of these venues over the coming weeks?

1. Best pubs to visit this summer

Why not visit these pubs if you're looking for somewhere new to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer?

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

2. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Bolsover

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms back in October - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November.

3. The Bank, Chesterfield

The Bank, at the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, opened at the start of November.

The Royal Oak, which was previously known as the Spotted Frog, relaunched in July 2024 - after closing for a refurbishment by its new owners.

4. The Royal Oak, Chatsworth Road

The Royal Oak, which was previously known as the Spotted Frog, relaunched in July 2024 - after closing for a refurbishment by its new owners.

