These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

21 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?

Historic pubs These are some of the best historic pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The Rutland, Chesterfield The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield's Mayor.

The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire.