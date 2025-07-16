The summer months are perfect for planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District – so why not include a visit to some of the county’s best gastropubs?
These pubs have all been recognised for their high-quality menus – will you be enjoying a meal at any of these venues over the coming weeks?
1. Best gastropubs
These are some of the best gastropubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” It has also been named among the country’s top 100 gastropubs by Estrella Damm. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head, on the edge of the Peak District, was awarded with three AA Rosettes in a ceremony at the end of September. The venue has also recently been added to the Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is another great gastropub to visit this summer - and is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. It was also ranked in the top 50 gastropubs across the country by Estrella Damm. Photo: Brian Eyre
