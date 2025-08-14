These are 11 amazing pubs in stunning settings that you need to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – perfect places to visit while the sun is shining

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:57 BST
If you’re looking for great pubs in stunning settings, these are 11 places that you need to visit on a sunny day this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great pubs that are nestled in stunning rural locations.

These are 11 pubs that you need to visit if you want to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings – will you be making plans to visit any of these places this summer?

1. Best pubs set in stunning surroundings across Derbyshire

These pubs are perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy stunning surroundings across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Barrel Inn is the highest pub in Derbyshire, offering remarkable views for those wanting to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings.

2. The Barrel Inn, Bretton

The Barrel Inn is the highest pub in Derbyshire, offering remarkable views for those wanting to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings. Photo: Google

The Rambler Inn offers amazing views of Mam Tor and the surrounding Peak District hills - and is a perfect place to stop after enjoying a scenic walk.

3. The Rambler Inn, Edale

The Rambler Inn offers amazing views of Mam Tor and the surrounding Peak District hills - and is a perfect place to stop after enjoying a scenic walk. Photo: Google

The Old Nags Head is another pub nestled in the village of Edale - where you can enjoy a drink or a meal while taking in the remarkable scenery of the Hope Valley.

4. The Old Nag’s Head, Grindsbrook Booth, Edale

The Old Nags Head is another pub nestled in the village of Edale - where you can enjoy a drink or a meal while taking in the remarkable scenery of the Hope Valley. Photo: Google

