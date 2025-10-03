These amazing restaurants are among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
The most booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed – all of which are perfect places to visit over the autumn months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable has compiled a list of September’s most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants this autumn?

These are the most booked restaurants to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Most booked restaurants to visit this autumn

These are the most booked restaurants to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Dovecote also features in this list.

2. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote also features in this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has been popular with diners in Derbyshire.

3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has been popular with diners in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire.

4. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice