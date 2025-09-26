These amazing Chesterfield pubs have been named among the best across the UK in 2026 edition of prestigious CAMRA guide

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
These Chesterfield pubs have been ranked among the best in Derbyshire and the UK – featuring in the 2026 edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has published the 2026 Good Beer Guide – the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​.

The guide uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.

CAMRA has also issued a clear message to the Chancellor: it’s a make-or-break moment for the future of independent brewers and consumer choice.

Their latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers across the UK, almost all being smaller and independent operators, which the Campaign says are vital to consumer choice.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor. It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub. Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.

“Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year. This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from Government. The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, duty and National Insurance contributions.”

You can find all of the Chesterfield pubs featured in the CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026 below. The 2026 guide is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque – and you can find the link to purchase it here.

These Chesterfield pubs have been ranked among the best across both Derbyshire and the UK. (All information taken from the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026).

1. Chesterfield pubs named among the UK’s best

These Chesterfield pubs have been ranked among the best across both Derbyshire and the UK. (All information taken from the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026). Photo: Brian Eyre

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 award, and according to the CAMRA guide, offers nine changing cask beers.

2. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 award, and according to the CAMRA guide, offers nine changing cask beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune was praised by CAMRA for “serving excellent beer” - along with hosting live music events every weekend.

3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

The Neptune was praised by CAMRA for “serving excellent beer” - along with hosting live music events every weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as an ‘award-winning real ale pub”, which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales.

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as an ‘award-winning real ale pub”, which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre

