These 61 restaurants have been ranked as the best across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District by locals – making them perfect places to visit over the Easter weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Our readers have recommended 61 of the best restaurants that you need to try over the Easter weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 61 of those to help narrow down your options to try over the Easter weekend.

The list can be found below – and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to eat across the county - according to our readers.

1. Derbyshire’s best places to eat

These are some of the best places to eat across the county - according to our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers.

2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers.

3. Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded.

4. The Fox House, Longshaw

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded. Photo: Google

