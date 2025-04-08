If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 61 of those to help narrow down your options to try over the Easter weekend.
The list can be found below – and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Derbyshire’s best places to eat
These are some of the best places to eat across the county - according to our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow
The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google
3. Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth
Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Fox House, Longshaw
The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded. Photo: Google