These 41 pubs have been named as the best places to visit for a pint over the bank holiday weekend in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 12:54 BST
With the sun shining and another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, these pubs should be at the top of your list of places to visit across Derbyshire over the coming days.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places for a pint in Derbyshire – and these are the results!

Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be making plans to visit any of these venues over the bank holiday weekend?

1. Best places for a pint

These pubs have been named as the best places to visit for a pint over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.”

2. Junction, Brampton

Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Nick Shaw said: “Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they’ve got a games room.”

3. The Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe

Nick Shaw said: “Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they’ve got a games room.” Photo: Google

Alison Robinson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Great atmosphere, lovely staff and fabulous food. Sunday roast dinner is a must try.”

4. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield

Alison Robinson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Great atmosphere, lovely staff and fabulous food. Sunday roast dinner is a must try.” Photo: Google

