We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places for a pint in Derbyshire – and these are the results!
Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.
The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be making plans to visit any of these venues over the bank holiday weekend?
1. Best places for a pint
These pubs have been named as the best places to visit for a pint over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Junction, Brampton
Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe
Nick Shaw said: “Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they’ve got a games room.” Photo: Google
4. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield
Alison Robinson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Great atmosphere, lovely staff and fabulous food. Sunday roast dinner is a must try.” Photo: Google
