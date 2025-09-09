Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, along with welcoming pubs where you can put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to venture into the outdoors over autumn.
Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 31 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.
1. Best autumn walks
These are some of the best autumn walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District - with great pubs at the end of each route. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you’re done. Photo: RKH
4. Padley Gorge to Surprise View
Arriving at Grindleford Station, walkers can follow Padley Gorge up onto the moors, before taking in the scenery at Surprise View and looping back round to the station. There are some winding paths, but this is a relatively short journey - and The Maynard is a great spot to rest up afterwards. Photo: jason chadwick