These 29 scenic walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for Father’s Day – with amazing pubs to be found at the end of each route

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:34 BST
If you’re planning to enjoy a scenic walk this Father’s Day, look no further than these 29 routes across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which have lovely pubs at the end.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, along with welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to venture into the outdoors for Father’s Day.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 29 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

These scenic Derbyshire walks are perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a trip out for Father’s Day - and all of the routes have a great pub at the end.

1. Scenic pub walks

These scenic Derbyshire walks are perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a trip out for Father’s Day - and all of the routes have a great pub at the end. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished.

2. Cromford Canal

The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

3. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you’re done.

4. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you’re done. Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice