Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.
If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes in and around Chesterfield have claimed these prestigious awards.
The full list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – have any of your local favourites been featured?
1. Best-rated places to eat in Chesterfield
These are some of the best places to eat in Chesterfield - according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Lombardi's is another Italian restaurant in Chesterfield that is popular with diners. Photo: Google
