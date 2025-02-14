These 29 restaurants and pubs across Chesterfield are among Tripadvisor’s best-rated places to eat in the UK – making them perfect to visit this weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:52 BST
These 29 pubs, restaurants and cafes in the Chesterfield area have received Traveller’s Choice Awards from Tripadvisor – making them perfect places to visit over the weekend.

Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with award-winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to eat locally, then look no further – as a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes in and around Chesterfield have claimed these prestigious awards.

The full list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the eateries are not listed in any particular order – have any of your local favourites been featured?

These are some of the best places to eat in Chesterfield - according to Tripadvisor.

1. Best-rated places to eat in Chesterfield

These are some of the best places to eat in Chesterfield - according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat.

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant is among Chesterfield’s top-rated places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list.

3. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head, just outside Chesterfield, is featured in the Michelin Guide - and also makes it onto this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lombardi's is another Italian restaurant in Chesterfield that is popular with diners.

4. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's is another Italian restaurant in Chesterfield that is popular with diners. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice