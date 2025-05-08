If you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.
We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.
1. “Good value” places to eat
2. Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 721 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 415 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “fantastic food” and “excellent value.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,794 Google reviews. One customer said: “The best Sunday dinner we've ever had - especially for the price.” Photo: jason chadwick
