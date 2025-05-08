These 24 “good value” restaurants and pubs are some of the best places to visit for food this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 15:22 BST
These are some of the best value eateries across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this weekend.

If you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.

We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.

These pubs and restaurants have been recommended by customers for those searching for “good value” places to eat.

1. “Good value” places to eat

These pubs and restaurants have been recommended by customers for those searching for “good value” places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 721 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.”

2. Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 721 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 415 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “fantastic food” and “excellent value.”

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 415 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “fantastic food” and “excellent value.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,794 Google reviews. One customer said: “The best Sunday dinner we've ever had - especially for the price.”

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,794 Google reviews. One customer said: “The best Sunday dinner we've ever had - especially for the price.” Photo: jason chadwick

