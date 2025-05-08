If you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.

We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.

Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 721 Google reviews. One customer said: "Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting."

Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 415 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their "fantastic food" and "excellent value."