If you’re searching for a new pub to try, 17 award-winning venues are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Award-winning pubs
These award-winning pubs are some of the best to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees). Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Derby Tup
The Derby Tup has claimed an award from Chesterfield CAMRA - being named Pub of the Season for Spring 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rose and Crown, Old Road, Brampton
The Rose and Crown has recently scooped two CAMRA prizes - being named the North Derbyshire Pub of the Year 2025 and Cider Pub of the Year 2025 by the Campaign for Real Ale. Photo: Brian Eyre
