2 . The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees). Photo: Brian Eyre