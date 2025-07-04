These 15 pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named among the best in England by beer expert

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
These pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named among the best in the country.

The Daily Telegraph has produced its guide of the 500 best pubs in England, according to their beer writer Will Hawkes.

A number of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been ranked among the best boozers in the country – and you can see which venues were included below.

These Derbyshire and Peak District pubs have been named among the country’s best.

1. Best pubs across the country

The Barley Mow is a cosy village pub, just a short drive away from Matlock. It was praised for its welcoming atmosphere and recommended for those wanting live music, good food and great beer.

2. Barley Mow, Bonsall

The Barley Mow is a cosy village pub, just a short drive away from Matlock. It was praised for its welcoming atmosphere and recommended for those wanting live music, good food and great beer. Photo: Google

The Packhorse Inn won plaudits for its appealing interior, Thornbridge beers and excellent menu.

3. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn won plaudits for its appealing interior, Thornbridge beers and excellent menu. Photo: Google

This pub has stood for 300 years, and was lauded by The Telegraph as one of the country’s best traditional venues.

4. Three Stags’ Heads, Wardlow

This pub has stood for 300 years, and was lauded by The Telegraph as one of the country’s best traditional venues. Photo: Google

