These 15 pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named among the best in England by beer expert

A number of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been ranked among the best boozers in the country – and you can see which venues were included below.
1. Best pubs across the country
These Derbyshire and Peak District pubs have been named among the country’s best. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Barley Mow, Bonsall
The Barley Mow is a cosy village pub, just a short drive away from Matlock. It was praised for its welcoming atmosphere and recommended for those wanting live music, good food and great beer. Photo: Google
3. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone
The Packhorse Inn won plaudits for its appealing interior, Thornbridge beers and excellent menu. Photo: Google
4. Three Stags’ Heads, Wardlow
This pub has stood for 300 years, and was lauded by The Telegraph as one of the country’s best traditional venues. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.