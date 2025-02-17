These 10 Chesterfield pubs have been ranked among the UK’s best by CAMRA – making them perfect places to visit

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:42 GMT
These are some of the Chesterfield venues that have been included in CAMRA’s collection of the country’s best pubs – making them perfect places to visit over the coming weeks.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with information on each venue being collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers.

Most Chesterfield residents will agree that the town is home to plenty of great pubs – and a number of popular local venues are featured in the latest edition of the guide

A list of 10 pubs across Chesterfield included in the Good Beer Guide can be found below. This is not an exhaustive list of Derbyshire pubs included in the guide, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Chesterfield’s best pubs

This venue was described by CAMRA as a “welcoming pub”, with a selection of up to 10 cask ales.

2. Pig & Pump, St Mary’s Gate

This venue was described by CAMRA as a “welcoming pub”, with a selection of up to 10 cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Hasland Club also makes it into the latest edition of CAMRA’s guide, offering five or six different ales at any time.

3. Hasland Club, Hampton Street

The Hasland Club also makes it into the latest edition of CAMRA’s guide, offering five or six different ales at any time. Photo: Hasland Club

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers.

4. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

