These 10 Chesterfield pubs have been ranked among the UK’s best by CAMRA – making them perfect places to visit

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with information on each venue being collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers.

Most Chesterfield residents will agree that the town is home to plenty of great pubs – and a number of popular local venues are featured in the latest edition of the guide

A list of 10 pubs across Chesterfield included in the Good Beer Guide can be found below. This is not an exhaustive list of Derbyshire pubs included in the guide, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Chesterfield’s best pubs These pubs have been ranked as the best in Chesterfield by CAMRA. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Pig & Pump, St Mary’s Gate This venue was described by CAMRA as a “welcoming pub”, with a selection of up to 10 cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Hasland Club, Hampton Street The Hasland Club also makes it into the latest edition of CAMRA’s guide, offering five or six different ales at any time. Photo: Hasland Club Photo Sales

4 . Rose and Crown, Old Road The Rose and Crown scooped the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - and offers nine changing cask beers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales