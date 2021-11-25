Clay Cross Fish Bar, 49 High Street, S45 9DX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 59 Google Reviews). "Food was lovely and fresh. Really tasty thick chunky chips, burgers are also yummy."

The seven best takeaways and chip shops in Clay Cross

Clay Cross, for its small size, has plenty of quality takeaways for your convenience and pleasure.

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve looked at all the takeaways across Clay Cross and selected a magnificent seven for this list.

Did we miss any out? Is your favourite Clay Cross takeaway on here? Let us know!

1. Ocean City

Ocean City, 144 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9EG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 66 Google Reviews). "One of the best takeaways I've ever had! Delivery driver was always on time and very polite."

2. Wong's Kitchen

Wong's Kitchen, 16 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9DY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 33 Google Reviews). "My favourite Chinese for miles! Good value for money and portion sizes. Tidy and clean. Prompt delivery."

3. Clay Cross Charcoal Grill

Clay Cross Charcoal Grill, 38 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9DW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 120 Google Reviews). "Absolutely love this place, never had a bad meal."

4. Kathmandu Gurkha

Kathmandu Gurkha, 183 High Street, S45 9EL. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 393 Google Reviews). "Nice place for Indian food. Staff are welcoming and friendly."

