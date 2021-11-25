The seven best takeaways and chip shops in Clay Cross

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve looked at all the takeaways across Clay Cross and selected a magnificent seven for this list.
Did we miss any out? Is your favourite Clay Cross takeaway on here? Let us know!
1. Ocean City
Ocean City, 144 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9EG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 66 Google Reviews). "One of the best takeaways I've ever had! Delivery driver was always on time and very polite."
Photo: Google
2. Wong's Kitchen
Wong's Kitchen, 16 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9DY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 33 Google Reviews). "My favourite Chinese for miles! Good value for money and portion sizes. Tidy and clean. Prompt delivery."
Photo: Google
3. Clay Cross Charcoal Grill
Clay Cross Charcoal Grill, 38 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9DW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 120 Google Reviews). "Absolutely love this place, never had a bad meal."
Photo: -
4. Kathmandu Gurkha
Kathmandu Gurkha, 183 High Street, S45 9EL. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 393 Google Reviews). "Nice place for Indian food. Staff are welcoming and friendly."
Photo: -