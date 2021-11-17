Grill

The seven best grills and barbecues in Chesterfield

Got a hankering for a mixed grill? Chesterfield’s got you covered.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:31 pm

We’ve taken a look at the best grills that Chesterfield has to offer – using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve whittled them down to a magnificent seven.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Afat's Grill

Afat's Grill, 413 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LT. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 216 Google Reviews). "Decided to eat here after reading an article in the Derbyshire Times and wasn't disappointed."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Galleon Steakhouse

Galleon Steakhouse, 48 St. Mary's Gate, Chesterfield, S41 7TH. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 435 Google Reviews). "Great food, very attentive service by staff that made conversation and seemed genuinely happy to be there."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bottle and Thyme

Bottle and Thyme, 15-17 Knifesmithgate, S40 1RL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 415 Google Reviews). "Best place to eat in Chesterfield. I've been here a few times now and every time the food has been wonderful."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Soulville Steakhouse

Soulville Steakhouse, 21 South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX. RAting: 4.3/5 (based on 548 Google Reviews). "Amazing atmosphere, lovely staff and the food is brilliant. Compliments to the chef!"

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2