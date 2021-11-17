The seven best grills and barbecues in Chesterfield

We’ve taken a look at the best grills that Chesterfield has to offer – using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve whittled them down to a magnificent seven.
1. Afat's Grill
Afat's Grill, 413 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LT. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 216 Google Reviews). "Decided to eat here after reading an article in the Derbyshire Times and wasn't disappointed."
2. Galleon Steakhouse
Galleon Steakhouse, 48 St. Mary's Gate, Chesterfield, S41 7TH. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 435 Google Reviews). "Great food, very attentive service by staff that made conversation and seemed genuinely happy to be there."
3. Bottle and Thyme
Bottle and Thyme, 15-17 Knifesmithgate, S40 1RL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 415 Google Reviews). "Best place to eat in Chesterfield. I've been here a few times now and every time the food has been wonderful."
4. Soulville Steakhouse
Soulville Steakhouse, 21 South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX. RAting: 4.3/5 (based on 548 Google Reviews). "Amazing atmosphere, lovely staff and the food is brilliant. Compliments to the chef!"
