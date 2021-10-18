The seven best coffee shops and tea rooms in the Peak District for national coffee week

There’s a wide selection of great places to grab a coffee in the Peak District – but these are seven of the very best, according to Google Reviews.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Village Green Cafe
Village Green Cafe, The Square, Eyam, Hope Valley, S32 5RB. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 253 Google Reviews). "Lovely cafe and friendly service. The cake was divine and the coffee was of a high standard."
2. Yondermann Cafe
Yondermann Cafe, A623 Wardlow Mires, Buxton, SK17 8RW. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 791 Google Reviews). "Epic breakfast, quality food, tasty and fair price. Can't fault it."
3. High Nelly's Cafe
High Nelly's Cafe, 2 Bank Square, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8LA. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 96 Google Reviews). "Delicious breakfast and lovely staff. The Belgian bacon waffles are to die for."
4. Edensor Tea Cottage
Edensor Tea Cottage, Bakewell, DE45 1PH. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 488 Google Reviews). "Beautiful little cafe, the staff are really helpful and the food was really nice."
