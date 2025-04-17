The rosé that’s giving chocolate a run for its money this Easter
Castillo de Ibiza Rosé offers a crisp, refreshing profile with delicate floral notes, vibrant fruit, and a subtle savoury finish – a true reflection of the Mediterranean lifestyle.
It’s an elegant alternative Easter gift and the ideal bottle to enjoy with friends and family over the long weekend.
